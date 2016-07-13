World Bank Group increases loans by 10%

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past year the World Bank Group has allocated a loan of USD 61 billion.

Report informs, this was stated in the report of the bank for the period from 1 July 2015 to 30 June 2016.

According to the report, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) had 29.7 billion USD, International Development Association (IDA) - 16,2 billion USD, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) - 11 billion USD, multilateral investment Guarantee agency (MIGA) – 4,3 billion USD of total allocated credits.

This year, the group has issued USD 5.3 billion or 9.52% more than in the same period last year.