TBC Kredit's assets increased by 28%

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of non-bank credit organization 'TBC Kredit' LLC reached 49,187 mln.AZN last year. Report informs referring to the financial report, in comparison with 2014, the assets increased by 28% or 10.77 mln.AZN.

During the reporting period, the general obligations of TBC Kredit increased by 52.8% or 13,264 mln. AZN and amounted to 38.384 mln.AZN. total capital declined by 18.8%, or 2.494 mln.AZN and totaled to 10.803 mln.AZN.

Loans granted to customers and advances amounted to 40,739 mln.AZN. It is more by 4,296 mln. AZN or 11.8% than in the previous year.