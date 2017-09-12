Societe Generale: Euro rate to reach $ 1.25 in 2018

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange rate of euro/dollar pair in the world market may rise to 1.25 USD/EUR after a year.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, analysts of French influential Societe Generale bank said.

Analysts explain this with improvement of economic indicators in the eurozone: "The latest disclosure indicates that the deceleration observed in the increase in the volume of lending in the years of 2009-2014 has already ended and there is no danger to the economy”.

In the second quarter of this year, the economy of the eurozone has grown by 2.2%, which is the maximum indicator of the last 6 years.

Kit Juckes, a global strategist at Societe Generale believes, the current inflation in the eurozone, the labor market, and the consumer's mood create a basis for the European Central Bank (ECB) to tighten its monetary policy.