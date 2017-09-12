 Top
    Close photo mode

    Societe Generale: Euro rate to reach $ 1.25 in 2018

    ECB may begin to tighten its monetary policy

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange rate of euro/dollar pair in the world market may rise to 1.25 USD/EUR after a year. 

    Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, analysts of French influential Societe Generale bank said.

    Analysts explain this with improvement of economic indicators in the eurozone: "The latest disclosure indicates that the deceleration observed in the increase in the volume of lending in the years of 2009-2014 has already ended and there is no danger to the economy”.

    In the second quarter of this year, the economy of the eurozone has grown by 2.2%, which is the maximum indicator of the last 6 years.

    Kit Juckes, a global strategist at Societe Generale believes, the current inflation in the eurozone, the labor market, and the consumer's mood create a basis for the European Central Bank (ECB) to tighten its monetary policy.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi