Son of Azerbaijan's health minister listed in TOP 500

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani economists included in the TOP 500 personalities of the Islamic economy.

Report informs, says report of Islamica 500.

The list with 500 of the world’s most prominent and influential personalities in the Islamic world and economy features the names of the Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Murad Shiraliyev and Advisor of the Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank of the Russian Federation, Behman Gurbanzade.

Murad Shiraliyev is son of the Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev. He was appointed for this position in 2015.

B. Gurbanzade recently chaired the Treasury Department of AFB Bank, and earlier was the Director of Islamic banking department of the IBA.