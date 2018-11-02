SOFAZ receives dividend of $19M from VTB this year - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received RUB 1,187,041,224 ($19,132,311) dividend from investments in VTB Bank this year, SOFAZ told Report.

As of September 30, 2018, SOFAZ totally received RUB 2,792,223,305 ($51,325,253) dividend since it made investment in the bank.

"SOFAZ investments are made by taking into account the current and perspective market environment basing on long-term investment strategy. Investment opportunities are comprehensively analyzed. Investments in the Russian market, as well as abovementioned bank are assessed and no new investments are planned to be made in VTB Bank," the Fund said.