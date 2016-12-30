SOFAZ made public funds auctioned this month

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ In December, 2016, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has sold a total of 246 mln USD in currency auctions.
Report informs citing the SOFAZ.
This figure is less by 18.4% compared to November.
