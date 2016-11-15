SOFAZ earned about 124 bln USD from 'ACG' and 'Shah Deniz' projects

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) announced the amount of profit from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil and "Shah Deniz" gas fields so far.

Report was told in the fund, from 2001 to November 1, 2016, 121,03 bln USD entered to SOFAZ from ACG field.

4,021 bln USD of the amount accounted for year 2016.

In addition, SOFAZ received 2,506 bln USD from 'Shah Deniz' field since 2007. 64 bln USD of the amount accounted for 2016.

Thus, the State OIl Fund of Azerbaijan earned 123,536 bln USD from two projects, of which 4,085 bln USD accounted for this year.