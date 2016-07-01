SOCAR revenues increased 3-fold

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, assets of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) increased 15 887 million AZN or by 66,01% and made 39 954 million AZN.

Report informs, audit of 'Ernst&Young' company on SOCAR's activity in 2015 declares.

According to the report, last year total capital of SOCAR increased 3 591 million AZN or by 32,48% and made 14 648 million AZN.

Also, in comparison with 2014, the company's total revenues increased 2 114 million AZN or by 186,9% in 2015 and made 3 245 million AZN. SOCAR completed last year with a profit of 3 254 million AZN. Notably, this figure made 3 830 million AZN in 2014.