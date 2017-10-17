SOCAR may launch the new bond issue

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) may carry out one more bond issue for the local market.

Report informs, Ali Aghaoghlu, SOCAR Senior Adviser for Capital Markets told reporters.

"We are working on this issue. But it is impossible to say exact date of the bond issue. Volume of bonds, currency and period are not known, either. But our work is still going on. What is clear is that being SOCAR, we prefer to hold discussion using $ 50 mln or higher figures", Aghaoghlu noted.

According to him, there is a need for a new bond issue also for the development of Azerbaijan's financial market.