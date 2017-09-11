SOCAR increased budget payments by 16%

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred 133,782 million AZN to state budget in August, 2017.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, it is 17,321 mln. AZN or 14,9% more compared with August 2016.

In general, in January-August 2017, company has paid 1 048,348 mln AZN to the state budget that is 142,946 mln. AZN or 15,8% more in comparison with corresponding period in 2016.

Besides, in August 2017, SOCAR paid 12,575 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund. Generally, in January-August 2017, SOCAR paid 99,826 mln AZN to SSPF, which is 5,479 mln AZN or 5,8% more compared with January-August 2016.