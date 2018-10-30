Slowness observed in concentration in insurance market

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Market share of top five insurers for premiums has declined in the third quarter, Report informs citing Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

The matter is about PASHA Insurance, PASHA Life Insurance, Ateshgah Insurance, Ateshgah Life Insurance and Azersigorta. These insurers’ premiums in January-September amounted to AZN 426.6 million, which makes up 75.1% of total premiums. This figure was 78.4% in January-June, 76.2% in January-March, 66.7% in 2017 and 68.25 in January-September 2017.

As it seems, in spite of slowness in concentration in the fourth quarter of 2017, it strengthened in the first and second quarters of 2018. In the third quarter, the situation changed.