Shares of International Bank of Azerbaijan drop again

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Market value of shares of "International Bank of Azerbaijan" (IBA) OJSC continues to fall. Report was told by the ‘Kapital Menecment’ investment company, providing intermediary services for buying and selling shares.

According to the information, currently in the stock market, shares are offered to potential investors at 0.06 AZN each, although at the beginning of the month, they traded at 0.07 AZN. In other words, for the half of month, shares depreciated by 14%. Shares are depreciating against the background of completion of the bank in 2015 with a loss of 824 million AZN.

At the end of last year, authorized capital of IBA amounted to 641,287 mln. AZN. This sum is formed from the face value of 2 375.1 million shares at 0.27 AZN.