The share of the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's GDP will exceed 77% in 2027, marking a record high, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis during discussions on the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027," Report informs.

According to him, 60.6% of state budget revenues will also be generated by the non-oil and gas sector next year-the highest level to date.

Gulmammadov noted that the draft budget has been prepared taking into account the realities of the past period and upcoming challenges.

"The state budget for 2027 can be characterized as a turning point in reducing oil dependence and, at the same time, as an optimal synthesis of military, social, and investment expenditures," the head of the Chamber of Accounts concluded.