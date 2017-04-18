 Top
    Shahmar Movsumov: SOFAZ’s assets will remain at same level by year end

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan by the year end are expected to remain at the same level in beginning of 2017.

    Report informs, Executive Director of SOFAZ Shahmar Movsumov said at today's press conference

    “Current state of oil prices and level of expenditures give ground to say that SOFAZ’s assets will remain at the same level by the end of year”.

