Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Shah Deniz shareholders forecast to pay AZN 1.42 billion in profit tax in 2027

    Finance
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 16:58
    Shah Deniz shareholders forecast to pay AZN 1.42 billion in profit tax in 2027

    Profit tax payments by shareholders of the Shah Deniz gas field development project are projected to total AZN 1.42 billion ($835.3 million) in 2027.

    According to Report, the forecast is included in the 2027 state budget package.

    This is 11.3% lower than the forecast for 2026 and 37.2% below the actual figure for 2025.

    Compared with the 2026 forecast, profit tax revenues will decline by AZN 180 million ($105.9 million). The main reasons are a projected decrease in condensate production at the field by 500,000 barrels, or 1.7%, and natural gas output by 0.2 billion cubic metres, or 0.7%.

    In addition, the European gas hub price used in the calculations is 6.8%, or $30, below the level projected for the current year.

    Compared with the actual figure for 2025, profit tax payments by the project shareholders will decrease by AZN 840.3 million ($494.3 million). This is due to a projected decline in condensate production by 3.3 million barrels, or 10.4%, and natural gas output by 0.6 billion cubic metres, or 2.2%, in 2027 compared with 2025.

    Furthermore, the projected gas price for 2027 is 15.3%, or $73.8, lower than the 2025 level.

    In 2026, gas production at the Shah Deniz field is forecast to reach 26.9 billion cubic metres, while condensate output is expected to total 30.3 million barrels.

    According to BP-Azerbaijan, Shah Deniz produced 20 billion cubic metres of gas in January-September 2026, down 4.8% year-on-year, while condensate production amounted to 21 million barrels, a decrease of 12.5%.

    The agreement on the exploration and development of the Shah Deniz field and production sharing was signed on June 4, 1996, and ratified on October 17 of the same year. The field, located 70 kilometres southeast of Baku, was discovered in 1999.

    In December 2013, the term of the production sharing agreement was extended from 2036 to 2046.

    The project participants hold the following stakes: BP (operator) – 29.99%; Lukoil – 19.99%; TPAO – 19%; NICO – 10%; Southern Gas Corridor CJSC – 16.02%; and MVM – 5%.

    Shah Deniz Profit tax gas extraction
    "Şahdəniz"də hasilat dinamikası ilə bağlı gələn il üçün proqnozlar açıqlanıb
    Выплаты налога на прибыль от акционеров "Шахдениз" на 2027г прогнозируются в 1,42 млрд манатов
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    02:07
    Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine war
    Region
    01:53
    Photo
    Sarajevo hosts concert and reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Other countries
    01:48
    Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic War
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Photo
    Six years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Karabakh
    22:27
    Türkiye unveils itinerary for Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    21:40
    Photo
    Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    20:53
    Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Domestic policy
    20:40
    Video
    UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity
    Economy
    All News Feed