Russian economy decline accelerates

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian economy decline has accelerated. In April-June 2015, the gross domestic product of Russia has decreased at an annual rate of 4.6%. In January-March the fall was only 2.2%.

Report informs, Minister of Economic Development Alexei Ulyukayev in an interview to RBK at the end of July 2015 estimated the decline of Russia's GDP at 4.4% in the II quarter of 2015. He noted that this will be the worst period, and then, starting from III quarter, some recovery of the economy is expected.

A. Ulyukaev suggests that at the end of 2015 the decline in GDP will not exceed 2,8%, and the the recession will be passed between III and IV quarters.

According to the Minister, Russia's economy will enter a stable growth next year. The decline in GDP in the fourth quarter may fall to 2% or less, that would mean the end of the technical recession.