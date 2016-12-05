'Rəvan Sığorta' OJSC makes new appointments

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Responsible actuary in 'Rəvan Sığorta' OJSC was replaced.

Report informs referring to the company, Ilaha Manafova replaced by Mirvari Aghayeva. M.Aghayeva has previously been responsible actuary of Buta Sigorta in process of liqudation.

Notably, 'Rəvan Sığorta' OJSC started to operate as Double Insurance Company in 1998. In 2004 the company changed its name to Star Alyans Sığorta and in 2007 made rebranding again.

'Rəvan Sığorta' OJSC's registered capital is 8,9 mln AZN.

The company owned by "Nurgun Group" - 49,1% of shares, "Nurgun Motors" - 42,36% and "NBC -Bank" - 8,54%.



