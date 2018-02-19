Report: Important global economic news of this week - TOP-5

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The most important economic news for the global financial market of February 19-25 will be announced in the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, the Eurozone and Australia.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency has defined below top 5 economic news that may influence global financial market this week:

1) On February 21, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will disclose the latest monetary policy meeting protocols. At the same time, FOMC member Patrick Harker will speak about secondary housing market in U.S. during January. Randal Quarles, Neel Kashkari, William Dudley, Raphael Bostic and Robert Kaplan will give disclosures on February 22, Loretta Mester and John Williams - on February 23;

2) On February 21, head of the British Central Bank (BoE) Mark Carney will make statements. The UK's average monthly wage, unemployment appeals, unemployment figures for December, inflation report will be announced. The final quarter of 2017 and the final economic growth indicator for the year will be disclosed on February 22;

3) On February 22, the base index of retail sales in Canada and the daily and annual inflation figures for January will be announced;

4) A meeting of finance ministers of the European Union (EU) countries will be held on February 20. On February 22, the ECB will make announcements about its final monetary policy meeting. January inflation will be announced in eurozone on January 23;

5) On February 20, the Australian Central Bank will disclose protocols of the final monetary policy meeting.