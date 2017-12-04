Report: Important global economic news of the week - TOP 5

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The most important global economic news for global financial markets from December 4 to December 8 will be announced in the United States, China, UK, Canada and Australia.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency has defined below top 5 economic news that may influence global financial market this week:

1) On December 8 at 5:30 pm Baku time, the United States Department of Labor will disclose the employment index for non-agricultural sector. According to report increasing wages will be on agenda rather than employment. According to the Consensus forecast, jobs are expected to increase by 198,000 and the unemployment rate remains stable at 4.1%. Clockwork Salaries are expected to increase by 0.3% in November after the unchanged rate in October. Growth in wages can be a signal of inflation acceleration;

2) On December 8, foreign trade balance of November in China will be announced at 07:00 Baku time and on December 9 (economic indicators sometimes announce on Saturdays in China) November inflation and the producer price index will be announced;

3) On December 5, the PMI index of November will be announced in UK at 13:30 Baku time. Also, the statements by UK and EU officials on Brexit will be on the spotlight;

4) On December 6 at 19:00 of Baku time, the Central Bank of Canada will announce its decision on the discount rate. Analysts predict that the rate will remain constant at 1%;

5) On December 5, the Australian Central Bank will announce its decision on a discount rate. Analysts believe it will remain fixed rate of 1.5%. Also, GDP indicators, retail sales and trade balance of the III quarter will be carefully monitored.