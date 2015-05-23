Report: Dollar will rise next week

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday the euro on the world market fell from 1.12 USD / EUR to 1.10 USD / EUR. Report informs, the reason for this was inflation indicators released in the US.

The base index of inflation in April rose by 0.2 percentage points instead of 0.3 points compared to March.

This news has added incentive to raise the discount rate of Federal Reserve System (FRS) of US in the country after long hesitations. After the disclosed information investors had incentive to raise the discount rate of FRS in September.

While the euro but weakened against the background of the news from the EU summit in Riga. Thus, during the meeting of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble with Greece's foreign creditors, discussed the possibility of releasing a new "parallel" currency in circulation along with euro.Minister pointed Montenegro as an example of the country which is not a member of the European Union but still using euro.

Analytical group of Report agency predicts that, the official exchange rate of US dollar in Azerbaijan on Monday, May 25 will increase up to 1.0490 AZN / USD, while euro is likely to go down to 1.1570 AZN / EUR.