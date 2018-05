Ranking of insurance companies by annual dynamics of incomings (January-February, 2015)

Baku.19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of incomings in January-February 2015, relative to January-February 2014.

No Insurance companies Annual dynamics, % 1 Ateshgah Insurance 132,99 2 Mega Sigorta 122,43 3 Pasha Hayat Insurance 80,81 4 Baki Sigorta 71,83 5 International Insurance Company 71,18 6 Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance 58,77 7 Amrah Sigorta 57,18 8 Standard İnsurance 30,75 9 AXA-Mbask 19,63 10 Alfa Sigorta 14,92 11 Xalq Insurance 12,66 12 Qarant Insurance 11,31 13 Azersigorta 6,25 14 PASHA Insurance 4,06 15 Silk Way Insurance 1,24 16 AzSığorta 0,02 17 Ata Sigorta -0,53 18 Revan Insurance -16,15 19 Qala Hayat Sigorta -24,32 20 A-Group Insurance -26,97 21 Buta Sigorta -31,55 22 Ateshgah life Insurance -42,10 23 Bashak İnam Insurance Company -57,66 24 Azergarant Sigorta -66,49 25 GunaySigorta -74,62 26 Era Trans Sığorta -100,00 27 Chartis Azerbaijan -100,00

License was suspended from Era-Trans in November last year and practically ceased operation of Chartis' and insurance premiums were not collected from those insurance companies.