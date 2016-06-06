Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (May, 2016)

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Market has announced ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for May, 2016 on services at state securities and stock market (excluding repurchase agreements).
Report informs the TOP-5 of the brokers as below:
|Position
(May, 2016)
|Position,
(April, 2016)
|Brokers
|Volume of operations
(in AZN)
|1
|3
|“Pasha Capital Investment Company” CJSC
|76 286 469,69
|2
|4
|"AzFinance Investment Company" CJSC
|64 652 849,39
|3
|2
|"Capital Management Investment Company" OJSC
|7 776 370,95
|4
|1
|"Unicapital Investment Company" OJSC
|5 308 756,49
|5
|-
|"Invest-Az Investment Company" CJSC
|15 346,64
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
