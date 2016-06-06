 Top
    Ranking of brokers in Azerbaijan (May, 2016)

    Baku Stock Market has announced ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for May,2016

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Stock Market has announced ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for May, 2016 on services at state securities and stock market (excluding repurchase agreements). 

    Report informs the TOP-5 of the brokers as below: 

    Position
    (May, 2016)     		Position, 
    (April, 2016)    		BrokersVolume of operations 
    (in AZN)
    13“Pasha Capital Investment Company” CJSC76 286 469,69
    24"AzFinance Investment Company" CJSC64 652 849,39
    32"Capital Management Investment Company" OJSC7 776 370,95
    41"Unicapital Investment Company" OJSC5 308 756,49
    5-"Invest-Az Investment Company" CJSC15 346,64
