Ranking of banks on share of interest revenues in total income (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of interest revenues in total income in 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest revenues / Income (%)
|1
|Zaminbank
|182,1
|2
|Kredobank
|110,2
|3
|Dekabank
|108,5
|4
|Turanbank
|92,3
|5
|Accessbank
|89,7
|6
|Muganbank
|87,8
|7
|Expressbank
|78,5
|8
|ASB Bank
|76,7
|9
|Caucasus Development Bank
|73,9
|10
|Parabank
|73,1
