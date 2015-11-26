 Top
    Ranking of banks on loans given to financial organizations (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on loans given to the financial organizations tp November 1, 2015. 

    The table below shows the TOP-5 ranking of banks:  

    No.BanksLoans given to financial organizations(in thsd. AZN)
    1Bank Melli İran-Baku38 771
    2Pasha Bank37 988
    3Bank of Baku12 334
    4ASB Bank10 480
    5Rabitabank9 843
