Ranking of banks on loans given to financial organizations (TOP-5)

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on loans given to the financial organizations tp November 1, 2015.
The table below shows the TOP-5 ranking of banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Loans given to financial organizations(in thsd. AZN)
|1
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|38 771
|2
|Pasha Bank
|37 988
|3
|Bank of Baku
|12 334
|4
|ASB Bank
|10 480
|5
|Rabitabank
|9 843
