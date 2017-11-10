Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on authorized capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital as of October 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Authorized capital (thsd AZN)
|1
|IBAR
|1 241 287,00
|2
|PASHA Bank
|333 000,00
|3
|Xalg Bank
|225 078,00
|4
|Kapital Bank
|185 850,00
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|184 500,00
|6
|Accessbank
|140 250,00
|7
|Expressbank
|137 257,00
|8
|Atabank
|120 020,00
|9
|Unibank
|119 686,00
|10
|Silkway Bank
|104 601,00
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook