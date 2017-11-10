 Top
    Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on authorized capital (TOP-10)

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital as of October 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No. Banks Authorized capital (thsd AZN)
    1 IBAR 1 241 287,00
    2 PASHA Bank 333 000,00
    3 Xalg Bank 225 078,00
    4 Kapital Bank 185 850,00
    5 Nikoil Bank 184 500,00
    6 Accessbank 140 250,00
    7 Expressbank 137 257,00
    8 Atabank 120 020,00
    9 Unibank 119 686,00
    10 Silkway Bank 104 601,00

