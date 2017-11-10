Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on authorized capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital as of October 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Authorized capital (thsd AZN) 1 IBAR 1 241 287,00 2 PASHA Bank 333 000,00 3 Xalg Bank 225 078,00 4 Kapital Bank 185 850,00 5 Nikoil Bank 184 500,00 6 Accessbank 140 250,00 7 Expressbank 137 257,00 8 Atabank 120 020,00 9 Unibank 119 686,00 10 Silkway Bank 104 601,00

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.