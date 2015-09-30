Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenditures (TOP-10)

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their non-interest expenditures coefficient in the first half of 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest expenditures/Expenditures (%)
|1
|Bank Melli Iran-Baku
|97,49
|2
|Expressbank
|76,49
|3
|AFB Bank
|71,99
|4
|NBC Bank
|69,10
|5
|Rabitabank
|67,89
|6
|Accessbank
|67,32
|7
|Pasha Bank
|67,00
|8
|Kredobank
|66,34
|9
|Azer-Turk Bank
|62,70
|10
|Bank Respublika
|62,00
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook