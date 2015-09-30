 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenditures (TOP-10)

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks on first half of 2015

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their non-interest expenditures coefficient in the first half of 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks:

    No.BanksNon-interest expenditures/Expenditures (%)
    1Bank Melli Iran-Baku 97,49
    2Expressbank76,49
    3AFB Bank71,99
    4NBC Bank69,10
    5Rabitabank67,89
    6Accessbank67,32
    7Pasha Bank67,00
    8Kredobank66,34
    9Azer-Turk Bank62,70
    10Bank Respublika62,00
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi