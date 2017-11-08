Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/c272f0f3e351f8dd564bab9b15c02313/f92e4e19-9692-4550-91a6-2bb653b4271c_292.jpg
Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio as of October 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credit portfolio (thsd AZN)
|1
|IBAR**
|2 217 421
|2
|Xalg Bank
|1 285 399
|3
|Kapital Bank
|1 220 072
|4
|PASHA Bank
|966 894
|5
|Atabank
|532 577
|6
|Accessbank**
|497 672
|7
|Silkway Bank
|369 798
|8
|Muganbank
|334 009
|9
|ASB Bank
|303 227
|10
|Nikoil Bank
|292 124
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
** Allocations for reserves were excluded.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author