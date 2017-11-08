 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio as of October 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No. Banks Credit portfolio (thsd AZN)
    1 IBAR** 2 217 421
    2 Xalg Bank 1 285 399
    3 Kapital Bank 1 220 072
    4 PASHA Bank 966 894
    5 Atabank 532 577
    6 Accessbank** 497 672
    7 Silkway Bank 369 798
    8 Muganbank 334 009
    9 ASB Bank 303 227
    10 Nikoil Bank 292 124

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    ** Allocations for reserves were excluded.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi