Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio as of October 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Credit portfolio (thsd AZN) 1 IBAR** 2 217 421 2 Xalg Bank 1 285 399 3 Kapital Bank 1 220 072 4 PASHA Bank 966 894 5 Atabank 532 577 6 Accessbank** 497 672 7 Silkway Bank 369 798 8 Muganbank 334 009 9 ASB Bank 303 227 10 Nikoil Bank 292 124

** Allocations for reserves were excluded.