 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on volume of cash (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of cash as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksCash (thsd AZN)
    1YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan268 572,00
    2Kapital Bank212 946,00
    3PASHA Bank85 101,00
    4Accessbank78 102,00
    5AFB Bank63 819,77
    6Azer-Turk Bank59 926,50
    7Bank Respublika54 498,00
    8Xalg Bank41 212,00
    9Bank Melli İran-Baku38 749,70
    10Rabitabank29 515,00

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi