Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on volume of cash (TOP-10)

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of cash as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Cash (thsd AZN)
|1
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|268 572,00
|2
|Kapital Bank
|212 946,00
|3
|PASHA Bank
|85 101,00
|4
|Accessbank
|78 102,00
|5
|AFB Bank
|63 819,77
|6
|Azer-Turk Bank
|59 926,50
|7
|Bank Respublika
|54 498,00
|8
|Xalg Bank
|41 212,00
|9
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|38 749,70
|10
|Rabitabank
|29 515,00
