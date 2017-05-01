Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on volume of cash (TOP-10)

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of cash as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Cash (thsd AZN) 1 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 268 572,00 2 Kapital Bank 212 946,00 3 PASHA Bank 85 101,00 4 Accessbank 78 102,00 5 AFB Bank 63 819,77 6 Azer-Turk Bank 59 926,50 7 Bank Respublika 54 498,00 8 Xalg Bank 41 212,00 9 Bank Melli İran-Baku 38 749,70 10 Rabitabank 29 515,00

