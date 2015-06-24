 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on total capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on total capital (01.04.2015)

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of total capital as of April 1,2015.

    Top ten banks on total capital are listed below:

    No.BanksTotal capital (thousand manats)
    1PASHA Bank332 178,00
    2Kapital Bank288 658,01
    3AccessBank156 046,20
    4Unibank147 801,45
    5Expressbank142 282,00
    6Bank of Baku119 270,89
    7Bank Silkway108 656,81
    8Bank Respublika72 088,00
    9Atabank70 894,00
    10ASB Bank65 439,35

