Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on total capital (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/e841c4880e3db5d5824a59d42fb56e04/44a8bad0-5530-48a7-b392-06d611b5dfd6_292.jpg
Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of total capital as of April 1,2015.
Top ten banks on total capital are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Total capital (thousand manats)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|332 178,00
|2
|Kapital Bank
|288 658,01
|3
|AccessBank
|156 046,20
|4
|Unibank
|147 801,45
|5
|Expressbank
|142 282,00
|6
|Bank of Baku
|119 270,89
|7
|Bank Silkway
|108 656,81
|8
|Bank Respublika
|72 088,00
|9
|Atabank
|70 894,00
|10
|ASB Bank
|65 439,35
To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.
Economic DepartmentNews Author