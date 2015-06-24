Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on total capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of total capital as of April 1,2015.

Top ten banks on total capital are listed below:

No. Banks Total capital (thousand manats) 1 PASHA Bank 332 178,00 2 Kapital Bank 288 658,01 3 AccessBank 156 046,20 4 Unibank 147 801,45 5 Expressbank 142 282,00 6 Bank of Baku 119 270,89 7 Bank Silkway 108 656,81 8 Bank Respublika 72 088,00 9 Atabank 70 894,00 10 ASB Bank 65 439,35

