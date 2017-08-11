Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit/credit ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on profit/credit ratio as of January-June 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Profit/Credit, % 1 Bank Melli İran-Baku 16,65 2 Bank Eurasia 10,18 3 Nakhchivanbank 3,97 4 Gunaybank 3,59 5 Kapital Bank 3,45 6 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 3,22 7 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 1,87 8 PASHA Bank 1,52 9 ASB Bank 1,50 10 Azer-Turk Bank 1,13

