Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit/credit ratio (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/c21f0afdb8999818f6b513c6284dc276/aa78915b-53ef-4c33-8210-d419a2f0fafc_292.jpg
Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on profit/credit ratio as of January-June 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Profit/Credit, %
|1
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|16,65
|2
|Bank Eurasia
|10,18
|3
|Nakhchivanbank
|3,97
|4
|Gunaybank
|3,59
|5
|Kapital Bank
|3,45
|6
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|3,22
|7
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|1,87
|8
|PASHA Bank
|1,52
|9
|ASB Bank
|1,50
|10
|Azer-Turk Bank
|1,13
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author