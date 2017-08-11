 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profit/credit ratio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on profit/credit ratio as of January-June 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksProfit/Credit, %
    1Bank Melli İran-Baku16,65
    2Bank Eurasia10,18
    3Nakhchivanbank3,97
    4Gunaybank3,59
    5Kapital Bank3,45
    6Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan3,22
    7YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 1,87
    8PASHA Bank1,52
    9ASB Bank1,50
    10Azer-Turk Bank1,13

