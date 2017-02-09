 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-performing loans (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks on overdue credits

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on overdue credits as of January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksOverdue credits 
    (in thousand AZN)
    1Bank of Baku116 808,40
    2PASHA Bank83 141,00
    3Xalg Bank80 616,00
    4YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 51 057,66
    5Bank Respublika28 320,00

