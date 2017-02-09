Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-performing loans (TOP-5)

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on overdue credits as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Overdue credits

(in thousand AZN) 1 Bank of Baku 116 808,40 2 PASHA Bank 83 141,00 3 Xalg Bank 80 616,00 4 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 51 057,66 5 Bank Respublika 28 320,00

