Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-performing loans (TOP-5)

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on overdue credits as of January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Overdue credits
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|Bank of Baku
|116 808,40
|2
|PASHA Bank
|83 141,00
|3
|Xalg Bank
|80 616,00
|4
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|51 057,66
|5
|Bank Respublika
|28 320,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
