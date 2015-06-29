Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest expenditures (TOP-10)

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan, on non-interest expenditures for the first quarter of 2015.

Top ten banks on non-interest expenditures are listed below:

No. Banks Non-interest expenditures

(thousand manats) 1 AccessBank 37 601,57 2 Kapital Bank 32 631,08 3 Bank of Baku 28 126,00 4 Unibank 16 593,86 5 VTB Azerbaijan 15 810,33 6 Rabitabank 9 875,00 7 PASHA Bank 9 855,00 8 Expressbank 8 470,00 9 Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan 8 204,19 10 Azer-Turk Bank 4 290,09

