Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest expenditures (TOP-10)

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan, on non-interest expenditures for the first quarter of 2015.
Top ten banks on non-interest expenditures are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest expenditures
(thousand manats)
|1
|AccessBank
|37 601,57
|2
|Kapital Bank
|32 631,08
|3
|Bank of Baku
|28 126,00
|4
|Unibank
|16 593,86
|5
|VTB Azerbaijan
|15 810,33
|6
|Rabitabank
|9 875,00
|7
|PASHA Bank
|9 855,00
|8
|Expressbank
|8 470,00
|9
|Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan
|8 204,19
|10
|Azer-Turk Bank
|4 290,09
