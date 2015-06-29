 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest expenditures (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on non-interest expenditures for the first quarter of 2015

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan, on non-interest expenditures for the first quarter of 2015.

    Top ten banks on non-interest expenditures are listed below:

    No. Banks Non-interest expenditures
          (thousand manats)
    1 AccessBank 37 601,57
    2 Kapital Bank 32 631,08
    3 Bank of Baku 28 126,00
    4 Unibank 16 593,86
    5 VTB Azerbaijan 15 810,33
    6 Rabitabank 9 875,00
    7 PASHA Bank 9 855,00
    8 Expressbank 8 470,00
    9 Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan 8 204,19
    10 Azer-Turk Bank 4 290,09

