Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest revenues in 2016 (TOP-10)

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues gained in 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Interest revenues (in thousand AZN) 1 IBA 462 357,00 2 Kapital Bank 210 393,00 3 PASHA Bank 114 753,00 4 Xalg Bank 104 925,90 5 Bank of Baku 100 626,00 6 Nikoil Bank 87 222,40 7 Atabank 48 735,00 8 Bank Respublika 43 952,00 9 AG Bank 39 547,90 10 Expressbank 36 957,00

