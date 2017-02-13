 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest revenues in 2016 (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of Azerbaijani banks

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues gained in 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksInterest revenues (in thousand AZN)
    1IBA462 357,00
    2Kapital Bank210 393,00
    3PASHA Bank114 753,00
    4Xalg Bank104 925,90
    5Bank of Baku100 626,00
    6Nikoil Bank87 222,40
    7Atabank48 735,00
    8Bank Respublika 43 952,00
    9AG Bank39 547,90
    10Expressbank36 957,00

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi