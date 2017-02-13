Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest revenues in 2016 (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/2400a219d3ebf05cbcb089a929d9c2e0/e1a4de98-93e4-4556-9168-762049332c81_292.jpg
Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues gained in 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest revenues (in thousand AZN)
|1
|IBA
|462 357,00
|2
|Kapital Bank
|210 393,00
|3
|PASHA Bank
|114 753,00
|4
|Xalg Bank
|104 925,90
|5
|Bank of Baku
|100 626,00
|6
|Nikoil Bank
|87 222,40
|7
|Atabank
|48 735,00
|8
|Bank Respublika
|43 952,00
|9
|AG Bank
|39 547,90
|10
|Expressbank
|36 957,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author