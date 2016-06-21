 Top

Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest profit (TOP-10)

Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest profit to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.

The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

No.BanksInterest profit  (in thousand AZN)
1Pasha Bank17 332,80
2Muganbank8 472,70
3AG Bank5 864,10
4YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 5 471,40
5Parabank4 898,20
6Zaminbank4 871,20
7Rabitabank3 688,00
8Kredobank3 366,10
9SilkwayBank3 249,20
10AFB Bank2 968,20
