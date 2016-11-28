Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on income (TOP-10)

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for income volume in January-September, 2016.
The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Income (thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|238 558,00
|2
|PASHA Bank
|137 315,00
|3
|Accessbank
|119 692,70
|4
|Unibank
|117 254,00
|5
|Bank of Baku
|100 446,00
|6
|Xalg Bank
|98 590,90
|7
|Nikoil Bank
|77 417,70
|8
|Demirbank
|76 251,37
|9
|Muganbank
|51 897,00
|10
|Atabank
|51 309,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
