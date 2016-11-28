 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on income (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for income volume in January-September, 2016.

    The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:

    No.BanksIncome (thsd AZN)
    1Kapital Bank238 558,00
    2PASHA Bank137 315,00
    3Accessbank119 692,70
    4Unibank117 254,00
    5Bank of Baku 100 446,00
    6Xalg Bank98 590,90
    7Nikoil Bank77 417,70
    8Demirbank76 251,37
    9Muganbank51 897,00
    10Atabank51 309,00

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi