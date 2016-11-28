Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on income (TOP-10)

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for income volume in January-September, 2016.

The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:

No. Banks Income (thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 238 558,00 2 PASHA Bank 137 315,00 3 Accessbank 119 692,70 4 Unibank 117 254,00 5 Bank of Baku 100 446,00 6 Xalg Bank 98 590,90 7 Nikoil Bank 77 417,70 8 Demirbank 76 251,37 9 Muganbank 51 897,00 10 Atabank 51 309,00

