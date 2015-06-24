Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on foreign liabilities (TOP-5)

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analyst group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on foreign liabilities as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on foreign liabilities are listed below:

No. Banks Foreign liabilities (thousand manats)

1 AccessBank 599 529,84 2 VTB Azerbaijan 285 062,63 3 Turanbank 62 912,50 4 Rabitabank 8 275,00 5 Azer-Turk Bank 6 274,30

