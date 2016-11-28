Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on expenses (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/177aa56501d66cfb5aa19ed43285bf31/dd15a23d-bee5-45f8-bf00-e08c63fca1c1_292.jpg
Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for expenses in January-September, 2016.
The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Expenses (thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|143 429,40
|2
|Bank of Baku
|138 105,00
|3
|Accessbank
|100 036,50
|4
|Nikoil Bank
|73 780,90
|5
|Unibank
|71 393,00
|6
|PASHA Bank
|70 712,00
|7
|Xalg Bank
|53 300,10
|8
|Demirbank
|48 514,82
|9
|Muganbank
|42 882,17
|10
|Atabank
|36 248,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author