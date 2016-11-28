Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for expenses in January-September, 2016.

The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:

No. Banks Expenses (thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 143 429,40 2 Bank of Baku 138 105,00 3 Accessbank 100 036,50 4 Nikoil Bank 73 780,90 5 Unibank 71 393,00 6 PASHA Bank 70 712,00 7 Xalg Bank 53 300,10 8 Demirbank 48 514,82 9 Muganbank 42 882,17 10 Atabank 36 248,00

