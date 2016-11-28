 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for expenses in January-September, 2016.

    The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:

    No.BanksExpenses (thsd AZN)
    1Kapital Bank143 429,40
    2Bank of Baku138 105,00
    3Accessbank100 036,50
    4Nikoil Bank73 780,90
    5Unibank71 393,00
    6PASHA Bank 70 712,00
    7Xalg Bank53 300,10
    8Demirbank48 514,82
    9Muganbank42 882,17
    10Atabank36 248,00

