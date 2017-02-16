Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of profit (TOP-10)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of profit (loss) in 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of profit, %
|1
|PASHA Bank
|1 937,2
|2
|Xalq Bank
|1 631,3
|3
|Nikoil Bank*
|529,7
|4
|Bank Respublika*
|335,2
|5
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan*
|129,1
|6
|Bank Avrasiya
|80,6
|7
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|72,2
|8
|IBA*
|64,7
|9
|ASB Bank
|49,9
|10
|Amrahbank*
|36,1
* Notably, these banks operated with loss also in 2015 and 2016. The table also shows their loss coefficient last year.
** For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
