Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of profit (TOP-10)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of profit (loss) in 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of profit, % 1 PASHA Bank 1 937,2 2 Xalq Bank 1 631,3 3 Nikoil Bank* 529,7 4 Bank Respublika* 335,2 5 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan* 129,1 6 Bank Avrasiya 80,6 7 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 72,2 8 IBA* 64,7 9 ASB Bank 49,9 10 Amrahbank* 36,1

* Notably, these banks operated with loss also in 2015 and 2016. The table also shows their loss coefficient last year.

