    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of profit (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks on their profits (losses)

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of profit (loss) in 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of profit, %
    1PASHA Bank1 937,2
    2Xalq Bank1 631,3
    3Nikoil Bank*529,7
    4Bank Respublika*335,2
    5YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan*129,1
    6Bank Avrasiya80,6
    7Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan72,2
    8IBA*64,7
    9ASB Bank49,9
    10Amrahbank*36,1

    * Notably, these banks operated with loss also in 2015 and 2016. The table also shows their loss coefficient last year. 

