Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital as of July 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Aggregate capital

(in thsd AZN) 1 PASHA Bank 359 468 2 Kapital Bank 252 972 3 Xalg Bank 243 729 4 Atabank 144 715 5 Expressbank 139 759 6 Silkway Bank 113 404 7 Rabitabank 105 456 8 Unibank 104 449 9 ASB Bank 83 918 10 Nakhchivanbank 70 583

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.