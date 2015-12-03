Ranking of Azerbaijani banks' expenditure (Top 10)

Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of expenditure in January-September 2015.
The top ten banks in terms of expenditure are as follows (TOP-10):
|№
|Banks
|Expenditure
(thous. manats)
|1
|Muganbank
|47 393
|2
|Bank Respublika
|41 056
|3
|Expressbank
|36 860
|4
|Rabitabank
|33 468
|5
|VTB Azerbaijan
|28 514
|6
|Turanbank
|26 048
|7
|ZaminBank
|21 421
|8
|ParaBank
|19 057
|9
|Silkway Bank
|17 917
|10
|NBC Bank
|14 969
* Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation
** For a complete list you should subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of the Report Agency.
