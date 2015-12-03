Ranking of Azerbaijani banks' expenditure (Top 10)

Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of expenditure in January-September 2015.

The top ten banks in terms of expenditure are as follows (TOP-10):

№ Banks Expenditure

(thous. manats) 1 Muganbank 47 393 2 Bank Respublika 41 056 3 Expressbank 36 860 4 Rabitabank 33 468 5 VTB Azerbaijan 28 514 6 Turanbank 26 048 7 ZaminBank 21 421 8 ParaBank 19 057 9 Silkway Bank 17 917 10 NBC Bank 14 969

* Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation

