    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks' expenditure (Top 10)

    Report Agency prepared a ranking of Azerbaijani banks' expenditure

    Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of expenditure in January-September 2015.

    The top ten banks in terms of expenditure are as follows (TOP-10):

    BanksExpenditure
    (thous. manats)
    1Muganbank47 393
    2Bank Respublika 41 056
    3Expressbank36 860
    4Rabitabank33 468
    5VTB Azerbaijan28 514
    6Turanbank26 048
    7ZaminBank21 421
    8ParaBank19 057
    9Silkway Bank17 917
    10NBC Bank14 969

    * Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation

