    Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on loan portfolio

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on loan portfolio for 01.04.2015

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on loan portfolio as of April 1, 2015.

    Top ten banks on volume loans are below:

    NoBanksLoan portfolio
    (thousand manats)
    1Kapital Bank 981 718,86
    2Access Bank925 259,19
    3Unibank783 399,00
    4Bank of Baku621 466,48
    5PASHA Bank614 330,21
    6Atabank519 771,10
    7Bank Technique447 564,38
    8Bank Respublika348 866,00
    9VTB Azerbaijan345 008,10
    10Zaminbank331 020,10

