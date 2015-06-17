Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on loan portfolio

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on loan portfolio as of April 1, 2015.
Top ten banks on volume loans are below:
|No
|Banks
|Loan portfolio
(thousand manats)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|981 718,86
|2
|Access Bank
|925 259,19
|3
|Unibank
|783 399,00
|4
|Bank of Baku
|621 466,48
|5
|PASHA Bank
|614 330,21
|6
|Atabank
|519 771,10
|7
|Bank Technique
|447 564,38
|8
|Bank Respublika
|348 866,00
|9
|VTB Azerbaijan
|345 008,10
|10
|Zaminbank
|331 020,10
