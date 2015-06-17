Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on loan portfolio

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on loan portfolio as of April 1, 2015.

Top ten banks on volume loans are below:

No Banks Loan portfolio

(thousand manats) 1 Kapital Bank 981 718,86 2 Access Bank 925 259,19 3 Unibank 783 399,00 4 Bank of Baku 621 466,48 5 PASHA Bank 614 330,21 6 Atabank 519 771,10 7 Bank Technique 447 564,38 8 Bank Respublika 348 866,00 9 VTB Azerbaijan 345 008,10 10 Zaminbank 331 020,10

