Prices on primary housing market in Azerbaijan grew

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the second quarter of 2016, residential real estate market shows decline in prices by 0.9%, including the secondary housing market also by 0.9%. In turn, rise in prices on primary housing market in Azerbaijan made by 0,4%.

Report informs referring to the official statistics, in June, prices for consumer goods and services reduced by 0.5% in comparison with May.

In January-June, prices for consumer goods and services grew by 10.5% compared to the same period last year.