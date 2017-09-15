Presidential order creates Credit Guarantee Fund

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on a number of measures for state support for expanding access of entrepreneurs to financial resources in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the decree states that main aim of the state's economic policy is to rapidly develop non-oil sector in the Republic of Azerbaijan, achieve formation of national economy based on entrepreneurship development, ensuring diversified, competitive and sustainable economic growth.

The decree was signed with the aim of increasing entrepreneurs' access to financial resources and stimulating entrepreneurial activity as well as forming a lending system based on the distribution of financial risks.