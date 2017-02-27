Pound sterling starts to decline

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ UK Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing for the Scottish government to call a second independence referendum to coincide with the triggering of Article 50 next month when UK government officially launches Brexit.

It is noted that the first Scottish independence referendum held in September 2014. Then 55% of Scotland's population votedto remain part of the UK.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will use beginning on Brexit process to require another referendum and UK government is preparing for such an event.The Prime Minister may reject the claim, but such a decision could lead to a constitutional crisis.Notably, on June 23, in referendum on the status of the country output in the EU won supporters from the union. 51.9% of the citizens voted in favor of exit, while, 48.1% were against.At the same time, 68% of the population in Scotland voted to remain in the EU.

Pound Sterling fell on news of a referendum in Scotland. Today, 27 February, the pound sterling fell by 1.35% compared with Friday and amounted to 1,2400 USD / GBP.Notably, the critical level for USD/GBP may be regarded as a mark of 1.20, after which it can drop to 1,14 USD/GBP.