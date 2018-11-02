Petkim profit makes up TRY 873M in nine months

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR’s Petkim Holding announced on the Public Disclosure Platform that its net profit amounted to TRY 873,228,000 in nine months of 2018, Report informs.

In July-September this figure was TRY 391.151 million.

Sales stood at TRY 7.28 billion. As of September 30, the assets made TRY 13.959 billion.

At the end of the privatization process in 2008, SOCAR became Petkim's main shareholder and now its share in Petkim Holding makes 51%. The remaining stakes are circulated at the Istanbul Stock Exchange.