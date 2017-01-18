Overall transactions on IBA payment cards make 4 bln AZN

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of overall transactions on the payment cards, emitted by the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), achieved 28 427 115 totaled over 4 bln. manats during 2016.

Report was informed in the bank, currently, the number of active plastic cards emitted by the IBA is 1 308 384 and 763 ATMs are installed all over the country. This ATM network is the largest in Azerbaijan. Also, the bank installed 11,300 POS-terminals in different trade and service points.

By developing its e-commerce infrastructure the IBA tries to promote the expansion of non-cash payments in the country. The bank started emission of VISA PayWave and MasterCard PayPass contactless payment cards for the first time in Azerbaijan. Also the IBA became the first in the country roll-out Zero liability policy in cooperation with Visa.

For more information on products and services of the IBA, please visit the official website www.ibar.az, any of 36 branches and 40 sub branches of the bank, or call the Information Center by number (012) 937 or *8937.