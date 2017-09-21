Oil revenues can be distributed among population in Russia

 Top
    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Duma looks at the draft law on distribution of oil revenues among population. 

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, document was published in the State Duma's database.

    It is reported that the project is primarily intended for employees and pensioners. According to the proposal of the deputies, in the first fiscal year, authorities will have to distribute 20% of the proceeds from the extraction of the mineral resources to the federal budget. It is proposed to increase funds by 2% every next year.

    According to calculations, if bill adopted in time, every Russian citizen will be able to get 10 thousand rubles ($172) in 2018. For the time being Russian government said it was against the proposal.

