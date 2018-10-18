Number of financial institutions increases by 4% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Number of financial institutions and organizations in Azerbaijan increased by 3.7% to 1,695.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that 83 institutions and organizations were established in January-September, while 23 were abolished. As of October 1, 2018, the share of the financial sector in the total number of institutions and organizations in the country made up 1.3%.

During the reporting period, the number of institutions and organizations increased by 7.3% to 127,221.