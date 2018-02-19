Number of employees in Azerbaijan financial sector reduces

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of employees in financial and insurance sector of Azerbaijan decreased by 5.2% or 1.300 people in 2017 and as of January 1, amounted to 23.700 people.

Report informs citing the official statistics, 4.500 people or 19% of them are employed in the state, 19.200 people, or 81% in the private sector.

The number of employees in this sector increased from 11.8 thousand in 2005 to 30.9 thousand in 2014, and then decreased to 30.1 thousand in 2015 and 25 thousand in 2016.

Notably, the number of employed persons as of January 1 in Azerbaijan was 1,521,300 people, 880,1 thousand of them are employed in the state, 641,2 thousand people are in the private sector of the economy.

33.900 people worked in the oil sector, 1 487.4 thousand people in non-oil sector of economy.